26-year-old woman arrested in connection with April shooting incident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Virginia Beach in late April.

According to police, the call for the incident came in at 12;45 a.m. on April 26 regarding reports of gunfire being exchanged between two parties in the 400 block of Breakwater Court.

When officers got to the scene, they found a suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, reports say the driver refused to stop and fled from police.

The vehicle was later found nearby, unoccupied.

After further investigation, investigators were able to obtain evidence in identifying one of the individuals involved in the incident.

Police were able to arrest 26-year-old Portsmouth resident Saiquan Lashay Holt.

Jolt is facing multiple charges including eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, hit and run, and reckless handling of a firearm.