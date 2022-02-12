26-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking guard rail on I-264 in VB during overnight crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man died following an overnight motorcycle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach.
According to Virginia State Police, state troopers were called to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, 26-year-old Berke Sendogan, was entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 from London Bridge Road at a high rate of speed.
State Police say Sendogan then lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.
Sendogan was ejected from the motorcycle and died upon impact. His next of kin have been notified regarding his passing.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.