26-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking guard rail on I-264 in VB during overnight crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man died following an overnight motorcycle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia State Police, state troopers were called to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, 26-year-old Berke Sendogan, was entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 from London Bridge Road at a high rate of speed.



State Police say Sendogan then lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.



Sendogan was ejected from the motorcycle and died upon impact. His next of kin have been notified regarding his passing.

Motorcycle crash, Feb. 12, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

