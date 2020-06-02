26 arrests in Virginia Beach in second night of protests; no property damage or injuries reported

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said 26 people were arrested during the second straight night of protests in the city.

It was one of several protests that broke out Monday throughout Hampton Roads, as people continue to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

In a press release sent early Monday morning, police said that they made 26 arrests during demonstrations at the Virginia Beach Town Center, but didn’t say what the charges entailed. They said more information would be released later Tuesday.

Police shut down roads around the Town Center for the protests, which continued past the city’s 8 p.m. curfew authorized by Gov. Ralph Northam. Police say about 100 people were in the area after 8 p.m., with WAVY’s Geena Arevalo taking these shots around 9 p.m.

No protesters remained at the Town Center just before 10 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries and property damage in the protests, which were limited to the Town Center area. It comes after a much larger crowd gathering at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday night, with police deploying tear gas at the crowd after 10 p.m.

Police made 19 arrests in Sunday’s protests, and Oceanfront businesses sustained more than $300,000 in property damage.

Virginia Beach’s 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew remains in effect until June 4.