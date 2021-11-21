25th Mayflower Marathon Food Drive wraps up in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Energy was up and holiday gear was sported as volunteers signaled drivers down this year’s Mayflower Marathon Food Drive.

“I come here every year, it’s deep in my heart to help others,” said community member Gayle Myrick.

The annual event is put on by 106.9 the Fox and FM99 every year, this year marking a quarter of a century of giving to those in need.

Donations help stock the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.



Mallory Reckling with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore says with supply chain issues and rise in prices, their job has gotten even harder.

It’s the last day of the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive! If you can give, stop on by the parking lot of Target at the Pembroke Mall in VB! #GiveBack #communitymatters pic.twitter.com/9WG5gG40VQ — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) November 21, 2021

“Our price to provide a meal just from this time last year to this time this year went from 40 cents to 73 cents so it’s almost doubled, so the food and funds being brought in this weekend is more important than ever,” said Reckling.

Lending a helping hand outside the Pembroke Mall Sunday morning was a local women’s motorcycle group. They donated nearly $1,000 which turns into over 1200 meals.

“We are all here to support the people who are in need, even if you can give 5 dollars 10 dollars wherever you can give it is a great way to tell people you are thinking about them,” said VP of Women in the Wind Honey Badgers Chapter, Nancie Salvato.

Last year the food drive raised 1.1 million meals throughout all 4 locations. It’s a goal they hope to surpass this year.