VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in the 2020 double shooting and home invasion robbery in Virginia Beach.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach, Deandre Ali Dagner pled guilty and was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary, two counts of use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

24-year-old Deandre Ali Dagner (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

In accordance with a plea agreement, Dagner was sentenced to 122 years in prison with 107 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

Virginia Beach Police arrested Dagner in May 2020 in connection to a shooting and home invasion in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Court.

Dagner held both of the victims at gunpoint while robbing their apartment. One of the victims grabbed his own gun to shoot Dagner in the leg. Dagner returned fire at the two victims. Both victims suffered serious injuries but survived.

Dagner fled the scene after being shot and took approximately $900 from the victims. He then went to Portsmouth Naval Hospital for treatment.