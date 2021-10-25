22-year-old who fired handgun in Virginia Beach arrested with help from ShotSpotter technology

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he fired his handgun that was detected by VB Police’s ShotSpotter technology in Virginia Beach late Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were patrolling the Northridge neighborhood around 11:20 p.m. Sunday when they heard a single gunshot which was immediately followed by a ShotSpotter activation alert in the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, police found 22-year-old Kenyatta T. Mabine standing outside of his parked vehicle.

During the investigation, police say Mabine admitted to the officers that he had just fired one round from his handgun. The officers located one spent shell casing in the area where Mabine’s vehicle was parked.

Mabine was then arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

.@shotspotter Activation Leads to Quick Arrest 10.24.21 pic.twitter.com/OVUiXB54xW — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 25, 2021