22-year-old man arrested following domestic-related barricade situation in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic-related barricade situation in Virginia Beach.

Police got the call for the incident around 1:30 p.m. on September 21 regarding a man firing a weapon in front of a home in the 3600 block of Ships Chandlers Wharf.

When they got to the scene, officers saw a man and a woman engaged in a physical altercation. Police say the woman was able to step outside as the man retreated into the home.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) SWAT and Negotiators were called to assist after the suspect repeatedly refused to comply with officers’ directions to come out.

At 3:22 p.m., nearly 2 hours later, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.



The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Carlos Contreras, was arrested and charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, domestic assault and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.



He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.