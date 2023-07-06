VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Virginia Beach that left a man dead.

According to police, 22-year-old Jamieson Francis was arrested on June 21 in Florida on an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

These charges stem from a shooting on June 15 in the 700 block of Garfield Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man, identified as 20-year-old Lonnie Harvey Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds.

Harvey was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say Francis is currently waiting to be extradited back from Florida.