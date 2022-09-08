VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested following multiple shooting incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday evening.

According to police, officers first got a ShotSpotter alert around 7 p.m. Sunday directing them to the 400 block of 24th Street.

As officers were heading in that direction, they heard a gunshot coming from the 300 block of 23rd Street. At that location, officers recovered a shell casing that had just been discharged from a firearm.

Shortly after, officers were dispatched to a case at the Dairy Queen in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

At the location, officers found a vehicle that the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jeremiah Lahaina-Fuiava, had just been inside of. During the investigation, officers also found a firearm that had been discharged by Lahaina-Fuiava earlier that night.

Lahaina-Fuiava was subsequently arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and assault on a law enforcement officer, shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm within city limits, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Jeremiah Lahaina-Fuiava (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.