$22 million beach replenishment project to start at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — A beach replenishment project will soon start at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Last month, The Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Virginia Beach announced the $22 million plan to help fight beach erosion and prepare for hurricanes.

The project will go from 70th to 15th Street from mid-June until August.

Officials told 10 On Your Side that roughly 1,000 feet will be sectioned off at a time while crews move down the beach, and there will be minimal impacts to visitors.

Equipment was already set up on the beach Tuesday morning near 70th Street.

Richmond resident Jamie Person says she did not know about the project and enjoys visiting further down the beach.

“It’s private. We don’t have all the hotels, kids. It’s more of a quiet area of the beach and we can see the dolphins down here,” she said.

Person says if the area of the beach she frequently visits is closed for work, she will just find a new spot.

“We’ll probably go down with the tourists. We’re not happy about it but that’s probably what we’ll do.”

If you want to be kept up to date with the project, you can do so with this interactive map.