21-year-old sentenced to 23 years for Virginia Beach home invasion robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 23 years following a Virginia Beach home invasion robbery in 2018.

The incident happened on January 17, 2018 when court documents say the now 21-year-old Vincent McDonald McClean Jr. along with another man entered a home in the Pembroke area in Virginia Beach.

Reports said McClean and the other suspect were armed and masked when they entered the home where four residents were inside at the time of the robbery.

The pair robbed two of the victims in the kitchen, and one of the assailants pistol-whipped one of those victims and forced him to take his clothes off, reports said.

The other two victims were in a back bedroom, and they were forced to the kitchen and robbed at gunpoint.

All four victims were then ordered into a hall closet and told to count to 100 million out loud. As the armed men ransacked the house, the victims counted to 700 before running to a neighbor’s house to call police.

During an interview with investigators, one of the victims was able to identify McClean which led to his arrest the next day in Hanover.

Other witnesses were able to pin a “distinct maroon jacket” to McClean which he reportedly wore at the time of the robbery, according to court documents.

One of the witnesses recalled taking several photos of the two suspects getting into a BMW as they carried a television from the victims’ home, officials said. The BMW was recovered by Norfolk Police a month later.

McClean was initially charged with 3 counts of robbery, attempted robbery, 4 counts of abduction, armed burglary, conspiracy and 8 counts of use of a firearm.

Circuit Court Judge Glenn R. Croshaw sentenced McClean to 88 years in prison with 65 years suspended, leaving 23 years to serve.

No one else was ever identified or charged.

