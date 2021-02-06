21-year-old man arrested following fatal shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection to a Friday shooting that killed another man in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach dispatchers, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Keyon Turner, suffering from life-threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.

Turner was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, VBPD officers and investigators quickly obtained information and located evidence that led them to identify a potential suspect in this case.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Treshaun Lamont Snipes was located, and a search warrant was obtained and served at the suspect’s place of residence, which resulted in additional evidence being recovered.

Snipes was arrested just after midnight charged with 2nd degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony and having a concealed weapon. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.