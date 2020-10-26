2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach Half Marathon opens presale registration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s only about a year away, but the presale registration for the 2021 Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach marathon is now open.

The half marathon isn’t taking place until September 4 and 5 of next year, but those eager to register can start now until Sunday, November 1.

You can register HERE.

The presale will feature the lowest prices of the year and participants that register during the presale will receive a FREE Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach training t-shirt mailed directly to their door.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Virginia Beach boasts endless ocean views, a trendy backdrop and tunes all weekend right on the beach! The 2021 edition will be celebrating its 20th year with all new courses, an epic new finish line, and a beachy finish line festival for all ages.

For more info, click here.

Latest Posts