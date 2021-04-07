2021 Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate to be announced at local ‘ImmortALL’ teen poetry project finale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Teens in Hampton Roads will put their talents on display during the finale of ImmortALL: A Performance Poetry Project.



The event will be streamed live from the Schola at Renaissance Academy on April 17 at 6 p.m. on the Teens With a Purpose (TWP) YouTube and Facebook accounts!

The program invites teens to learn about local African American history while learning the lively art of performance poetry!

During the event, officials will also announce the 2021 Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate. Teens With a Purpose accepted submissions from young poets, rappers, leader, and activists ages 14-19 from across Hampton Roads who were interested in representing the region as the Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate.

Throughout the ImmortALL program, performance poetry and modern social change met oral history and the civil rights movement. Virginia Beach teens from age 13-19 connected with alumni from Princess Anne Country Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association, as well as professional poets from TWP. During the final performance, teens will display their re-interpretations of local oral history through the lens of their own experiences with current events.

You can watch videos from the monthly workshops available for viewing on the Teens With a Purpose YouTube channel.