2020 Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships canceled this year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Another sporting event scheduled for this year has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, 2020 Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships announced this year’s tournament scheduled for Aug. 7-9 was canceled.

Tournament organizers say they canceled the 550-plus-team event to keep those involved healthy and safe as the state sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Virginia is seeing a spike in COVID cases and the requirements to have a safe and sanitized event pose too many logistical challenges for us to host an enjoyable event,” the tournament wrote in an email.

Team registration fees will be 100-percent refunded. Each refund will be done manually and could take up to two weeks each to process.

Hotel reservations will be automatically canceled on July 10. Those who want to keep the hotel reservation and make a family vacation to Virginia Beach need to click this link for more information.

Meanwhile, the hotel system is live and ready to start taking reservations for the 2021 tournament, which will be June 11-13, 2021.

Click here to book your 2021 NASSC hotel room.

Those with questions should contact 757-368-4600.

