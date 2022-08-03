VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m. on August 2 near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard.
A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling in the 1600 block of Salem Road when it struck a passenger vehicle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Dill. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.