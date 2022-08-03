VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash on Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 5:30 p.m. on August 2 near the intersection of Salem Road and Beckenham Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was traveling in the 1600 block of Salem Road when it struck a passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 20-year-old Daniel Dill. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.