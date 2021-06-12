20-year-old man facing several charges following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man is facing several charges following an overnight auto-pedestrian crash on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers got the call for the crash around 12:40 a.m. Saturday regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Shore Drive.

Witnesses initially told police the suspect vehicle left the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries who was later sent to a local hospital.

10 On Your Side is still learning about the current condition of the victim.

While on the scene, witnesses were able to point out the suspect driver “standing nearby within a crowd” that had gathered around the scene, a press release said.

Officers were able to take the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Reece Christian Sheppard, into custody. The suspect vehicle was located parked in a nearby parking lot.

Sheppard is facing multiple charges including:

DUI with an elevated BAC (blood alcohol content) and with a minor inside the vehicle

Maiming resulting from driving under the influence

Underage possession of alcohol

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Sheppard is currently being held Virginia beach City Jail. The crash is still under investigation.