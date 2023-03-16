VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last Friday in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. for a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Riviera Dr. Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police arrested 20-year-old Tyreke McClary and charged him with felony aggravated malicious wounding, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.