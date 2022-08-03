VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has acquired new documents identifying the 2-year-old girl found dead inside a Virginia Beach hotel earlier this week.

10 On Your Side contacted Matt Andelman, an attorney for Fabio Andrade Jr., the girl’s father, who identified the girl as 2-year-old Lanoix.

Fabio Andrade Jr. provided the statement below regarding Lanoix:

“My daughter Lanoix loved life and loved to make her friends and family smile. I am devastated that the opportunity for Lanoix to continue living a happy and loving life was senselessly taken from her. I have been fighting tirelessly since March of this year for full physical and legal custody in order to provide my daughter the life she deserved. The court ruling lastweek awarding me temporary sole legal custody was one of several successful steps toward that goal. But that ruling did not affect the existing, court-ordered temporary shared physical custody schedule that put Lanoix with her mother last weekend. The family and friends of Lanoix ask for privacy at this time so that we may mourn

our beloved angel.” FABIO ANDRADE JR.

Lanoix Andrade, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy – Matthew B. Andelman)

Lanoix and Fabio Andrade, August 3, 2022 (Courtesy – Matthew B. Andelman)

Lanoix was found dead around 3:30 a.m. Monday in a room at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, and police said a woman was also found suffering from a medical emergency and taken to the hospital.

The woman, later identified as the girl’s mother, 38-year-old Leandra Andrade, was booked into the Virginia Beach Jail Wednesday and also had a court hearing that same day, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Leandra Andrade is currently being held without bond and is charged with child abuse neglect, serious injury.

No cause of death for the 2-year-old has been released at this time, however, 10 On Your Side has reached out for more information in the case.

Fabio was recently awarded sole legal custody, but each parent was given equal physical custody of the child. Fabio was aware that Leandra would have their daughter this past weekend.

This is breaking news and will be updated.