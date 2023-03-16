VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a two-year-old died following a hit-and-run on Mar. 10 in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian at the intersection of First Colonial Road and Southall Drive.

In an update from police Thursday afternoon, a preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the pickup truck failed to yield when making a right turn at a red light and struck the two-year-old who was crossing the street with family members.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the truck, identified as 77-year-old Raul Santiago, left the scene but was quickly located by police.

Santiago was arrested and charged with felony hit and run with injury.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.