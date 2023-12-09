VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A two-year-old was found safe Sunday after her abduction prompted an Amber Alert the day prior.

“Zuri Dorsey has been found safe outside of Charlotte, NC,” Jody Saunders, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach Police, said shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

She went on to say that Dorsey’s estranged father, 27-year-old Deandre Alante Dorsey, was in custody.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Zuri initially around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, believing she was in extreme danger.

Zuri was abducted from her bed by her “estranged father” Deandre at her home on the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive Saturday morning, according to Saunders.

Deandre was wanted for six outstanding warrants in Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side is working to find out what charges he is facing.

This was the second Amber Alert issued in the Hampton Roads region in a week. Last Wednesday, an alert went out following the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Bloxom, Virginia on the Eastern Shore. She was found safe in Charlotte, North Carolina early Thursday morning.