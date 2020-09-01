2 women seriously injured while attempting to cross the street in VB Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say two women were seriously injured Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

The incident happened on Reon Drive at Indian River Road as they were attempting to cross the street in traffic.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

The two women were taken to a local hospital, both with serious injuries.

