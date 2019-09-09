2 women injured, man shot in torso after incident in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an incident on Bunsen Drive that left two women injured and a man shot in the torso Sunday night.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the 1500 block of Bunsen Drive in reference to a gunshot wound. It’s in neighborhood off of Dam Neck Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found two women with “blunt force trauma injuries” and the man, who had been shot.

The man and one of the two women were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

The second woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, police say.

Police have referred to the man as the suspect in the case and say the three are known to each other.

This is developing story. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.