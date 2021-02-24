2 women shot, injured on Atterbury Court in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police said two women were injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in Virginia Beach.

The call came in reporting a shooting with injuries around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Atterbury Court in Virginia Beach, police said.

Officers arrived and found two women with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

There were no suspects as of midnight, and no other information available.

Police are still investigating.

