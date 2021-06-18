2 weeks’ worth of food given to military families at JEB Little Creek

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes collaborated Friday with Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek to give our two weeks’ worth of food to 150 military families.

The event was held at JEB Little Creek in the Chapel Parking Lot on Friday from 5-6 p.m.

The food was given to enlisted active duty and reserve military members and their families living in and around JEB Little Creek and Fort Story.

“We’re proud to once again team up with Feed The Children and JEB Little Creek MWR Community Recreation to serve and honor the men, women and children serving our nation across this region,” said Sgt. Mary Herrera (USA Retired), national spokesperson for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes. “As we steadily emerge from the pandemic and the economic crisis it unleashed, we know that many military families are still struggling to make ends meet.”

David Walker, CEO & President of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, assists with giving food to military families. (Photo courtesy: Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes)

(Photo courtesy: Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes)

David Walker, CEO & President of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, assists with giving food to military families. (Photo courtesy: Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes)

David Walker, CEO & President of the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, assists with giving food to military families. (Photo courtesy: Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes)