2 Virginia Beach Public Schools administrators involved in fatal domestic shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man and woman involved in a domestic-related shooting over the weekend are both administrators with Virginia Beach City Public Schools, 10 On Your Side has learned.

Police were called to Alameda Drive, off of North Landing Road, just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Paramedics immediately took her to the hospital. She has life-threatening injuries, but police say she is continuing to recover.

Police also found a man dead inside the home. They believe he was the only suspect involved, and are not looking for any other suspects in the case.

A spokeswoman with Virginia Beach City Public Schools says the man, Richard Trumble, was an assistant principal at Cox High School.

The spokeswoman also said Heidi Trumble, the woman, is an assistant principal at Virginia Beach Middle School.

Neighbors told 10 on Your Side that they are a tight-knit community and are trying to honor and respect the family’s privacy right now.

Virginia Beach Public Schools says they do not plan to release any statement at this time.

