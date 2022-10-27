VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the Acredale area of Virginia Beach on Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 12:10 a.m. this morning in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway, near Indian River Road. The crash involved two vehicles.

When WAVY crews arrived on scene, they found a motorcycle and a car involved.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police say a Nissan SUV made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash into the passenger side of the SUV.

The driver and two passengers in the SUV were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The motorcycle driver was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries to his head.

Police say the status of the motorcycle driver is unknown at this time

The area remained closed for approximately three hours while units cleared the crash. The road reopened to traffic at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.