2 test positive for COVID-19 at Mt Trashmore KinderCare; center closes for 14 days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — KinderCare confirmed on Thursday that two individuals at the Mount Trashmore center tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, that location will close for 14 days.

“On Friday, July 10, we learned that an individual at our Mt Trashmore KinderCare center was diagnosed with COVID-19. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnosis, we partnered with the local Health Department. The center was closed for three days to allow for a professional deep cleaning,” staff said in a statement released.

“Although the center was able to safely reopen on Tuesday, July 14, on Monday, July 20 we learned that a second individual tested positive for the illness. We informed the Health Department right away. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to close the center for 14 days,” the statement continued.

The staff said that during the closure, they plan to retrain the team on health and safety protocols.

Current KinderCare safety protocols include:

Frequent hand-washing and surface/toy sanitizing

Personal protective gear, including masks

Temperature checks and health questionnaires

A dedicated health and safety ambassador

Restricted access to classrooms

Health screenings throughout the day

A strict exclusion for illness policy

Social distancing in classrooms, when appropriate for age groups

Existing exposure protocol includes:

Notify the health department and center families.

Close the center for at least 72 hours to clean and disinfect the building, evaluate whether anyone else developed COVID-19 symptoms.

