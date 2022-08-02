VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says it received numerous reports of larcenies from vehicles happening in the overnight hours at the end of July. Investigators have surveillance images of two people believed to be involved in these cases.

Photos of 2 individuals police want to identify in larceny case.

Take a look at their pictures. If you can identify them or have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.