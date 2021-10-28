2 fatally shot in parking lot of Allure nightclub in Virginia Beach

Double shooting in parking lot of Allure nightclub on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach Oct. 28, 2021. (WAVY photo/Corby Slaughter)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said two people were fatally shot in the parking lot of Allure nightclub on Newtown Road Thursday night.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 11:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Newtown Road.

The scene was still active as of 11:40 p.m., and the investigation was still in its early stages.

Police did not release any suspect information, but said the two victims were adults.

Latest Update – The two adult shooting victims have been pronounced deceased. This investigation is still very much in the early stages. More to follow when additional information becomes available. — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 29, 2021

This is not the first shooting at the nightclub this month. There was a gunfight on Oct. 7 at Allure nightclub that left a woman seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

Police will release more information as it’s available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

