2 fatally shot in parking lot of Allure nightclub in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said two people were fatally shot in the parking lot of Allure nightclub on Newtown Road Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 11:01 p.m. in the 400 block of Newtown Road.
The scene was still active as of 11:40 p.m., and the investigation was still in its early stages.
Police did not release any suspect information, but said the two victims were adults.
This is not the first shooting at the nightclub this month. There was a gunfight on Oct. 7 at Allure nightclub that left a woman seriously injured from a gunshot wound.
Police will release more information as it’s available.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.