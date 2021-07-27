2 seriously injured in crash on Princess Anne Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after a crash on Princess Anne Road.
Virginia Beach police tweeted information around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, saying the two-vehicle crash happened in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road.
The road from Fitztown Road to Back Bay Landing Road was expected to be closed for several hours, police said in the tweet.
