VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Roadwork on two busy Virginia Beach streets is expected to begin on Monday, August 15.

The road improvement projects on sections of Shore Drive and Edwin Drive include milling, paving and pavement marking. Work will begin each day at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.

The work on Edwin Drive (northbound and southbound) will impact:

Independence Boulevard to South Boulevard,

Expressway Drive from Edwin Drive to South Boulevard

Investors Place from Independence Boulevard to the cul-de-sac,

South Boulevard from Colonial Parkway West to Independence Boulevard

Southport Circle

The project on Shore Drive (eastbound and westbound) will impact:

Kendall Street to Beech Street

Lynnhaven Drive from Great Neck Road North to Great Neck Road West

Great Neck Road West from the cul-de-sac to Adam Keeling Road

Adam Keeling Road from Great Neck Road North to Great Neck Road West

Expect traffic delays and some construction noise along the project areas. There will be signs alerting drivers of lane closures.

The work on Edwin Drive is expected to be completed by August 24 and the Shore Drive improvements are due to be complete by August 31, weather permitting.

Shore Drive Map

Edwin Drive Map

Virginia Paving is the contractor for both projects.