2 residents displaced, pets given oxygen after house fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach fire officials say two people are displaced and two pets needed oxygen after a house fire Friday evening in Indian Lakes.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 4900 block of Aquarius court around 7 p.m. Friday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming out of the house.

Crews went inside and got the fire under control by 7:20 p.m. The fire was marked out at 7:24 p.m.

Two pets were removed from the house and given oxygen. They appear well, fire officials said.

The two residents of the home are displaced but require no assistance as of Friday night.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

