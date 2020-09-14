2 residents displaced following house fire inside Fort Story

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents were displaced after a house caught on fire in Virginia Beach early Monday morning.

Officials say the call for the fire came in just before 7 a.m. Monday for a military housing, multifamily structure fire in the 400 block of Santiago Road inside Fort Story.

Both the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the U.S. Navy Mid-Atlantic Region Fire and Rescue out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story responded to the fire which was marked out around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and military officials say they are now working on relocation arrangements for the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

