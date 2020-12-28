2 residents and their pet displaced by house fire on Rylands Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two residents and a pet have been displaced following a fire Monday morning in Virginia Beach.
Fire crews responded around 11:15 a.m. Monday to the 1400 block of Rylands Road in the Lakeview Park area.
When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.
There were no reported injuries as of Monday afternoon.
Two residents and their pet were displaced.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon, but was still under investigation by the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the Rylands Road blaze is the fourth in four days.
The department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors and check them once a month.
