VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two puppies from Virginia Beach will be competing in this years Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach SPCA, two of their alumni, Espresso and Briscoe, will be competing in the Puppy Bowl, which is set to air on February 12. Espresso will be representing Team Fluff and Briscoe will be playing for Team Ruff.

Briscoe (Photo Courtesy: VBSPCA) Espresso (Photo Courtesy: VBSPCA)

To celebrate and cheer on the puppies, SPCA will be hosting a watch party at Smartmouth Brewing’s Pilot House.