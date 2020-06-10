2 people shot, injured at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were shot near the boardwalk at the Oceanfront just before midnight Tuesday.

The incident was in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said.

Both people’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is still active and more details will be released as information becomes available.

Officers working a shooting at the 1700 Block of Atlantic Avenue. Two victims were shot, both non life threatening injuries and transported to the hospital. This is still an active investigation, more details to follow when they become available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) June 10, 2020

