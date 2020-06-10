VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were shot near the boardwalk at the Oceanfront just before midnight Tuesday.
The incident was in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said.
Both people’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital.
The investigation is still active and more details will be released as information becomes available.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Portsmouth City Council moving forward with process to relocate Confederate monument
- Norfolk council directs city manager to ban most high-speed police chases, asks state to stop chokehold training
- 2 people shot, injured at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
- Trooper resigns after text about coughing to spread COVID-19
- Newport News protesters hold prayer and peace rally for justice and unity