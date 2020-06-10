2 people shot, injured at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were shot near the boardwalk at the Oceanfront just before midnight Tuesday.

The incident was in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said.

Both people’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. They were taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is still active and more details will be released as information becomes available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10