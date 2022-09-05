VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after two people were shot at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found two people who sustained non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made regarding the shooting as of Monday morning.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.