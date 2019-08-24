2 people sent to the hospital after vehicle collision in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were sent to the hospital early Friday evening after two cars collided in Virginia Beach on Level Green Blvd.

The call came in right before 7 o’clock Friday evening prompting Ladder 10 from the Virginia Beach Fire Department to request an entrapment response.

Virginia Beach Police Department quickly rushed into the scene along with VBMS and Engine 10.

Reports say that two patients from the accident were sent to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Credit – Virginia Beach Fire Officials

