2 people injured in stabbing on Elon Drive in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured in a stabbing incident Friday evening.

Officers responded at 5:54 p.m. to the 2200 block of Elon Drive in Virginia Beach where they found two victims.

Police say they both had injuries not considered life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10