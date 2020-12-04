2 people injured in stabbing on Elon Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured in a stabbing incident Friday evening.
Officers responded at 5:54 p.m. to the 2200 block of Elon Drive in Virginia Beach where they found two victims.
Police say they both had injuries not considered life-threatening.
The incident is under investigation and no further information is available.
