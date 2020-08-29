2 people injured in stabbing at VB shopping center Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people were injured late Friday night in a stabbing.
Police responded around 11:20 p.m. at 829 Chimney Hill Shopping Center for a report of a dispute.
Officers arrived and found two people with stab wounds.
Both were taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Police said around 12:45 p.m. that the scene was still active.
Details will be released as more information becomes available, police said.
