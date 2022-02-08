2 people, 2 dogs displaced after fire in Cardinal Estates in VB

Fire in the 1200 block of Skylark Drive in Virginia Beach Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people and their two dogs were displaced after a house fire early Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Skylark Drive in Cardinal Estates around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Units arrived to find smoke showing from the home. They went inside and started working to put out the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 2:22 p.m.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Two residents and their two dogs were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire department said.

