VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two men were sent to the hospital following a shooting early Friday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:28 a.m. at the Wawa located in the 1700 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.