2 men arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about gunfire Thursday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say the city’s new ShotSpotter technology has helped officers make two more arrests for firearm violations.

On Thursday morning, police received two separate ShotSpotter alerts. One came in at 2:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pacific Avenue. The second was at 9:39 a.m. in the 5000 block of Connie Lane.

Police said in both cases, officers were able to respond quickly, gather evidence and identify suspects.

As a result of the investigations, police arrested two men.

Louis Antonio McMiller, 28, of Norfolk, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident on Pacific Avenue.

J’Kwone Imarl Watson (Photo courtesy: VBPD)

Louis Antonio McMiller (Photo courtesy: VB City Jail)

(Photo courtesy: VBPD)

(Photo courtesy: VBPD)

21-year-old J’Kwone Imarl Watson, 21, of Virginia Beach, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public space in connection with the Connie Lane incident.

Virginia Beach installed the ShotSpotter technology this summer in the Oceanfront area. Afterward, police expanded the technology to some other areas of the city.

Virginia Beach is the second city in Hampton Roads to install ShotSpotter. It was installed in Newport News in 2019.