VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are asking community members to identify two men accused of stealing a car.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the victim parked his vehicle at the 200 block of 23rd Street on Monday. The victim left the key fob inside.

Police say the two suspects captured in the photos were able to get inside the vehicle and drove off with it.

The stolen vehicle is a grey 2020 Jeep Compass with Virginia plates UHW9327.