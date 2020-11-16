2 interstate shootings in Hampton Roads, 1 fatal, under investigation by State Police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place on local interstates early Monday morning. One of them was fatal.

Police say the first happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-264 East near the Broad Creek Bridge in Norfolk. A 23-year-old passenger inside a black BMW sedan died after their vehicle was fired on from another vehicle. The driver wasn’t injured, police say.

That stretch of interstate was closed for a period of time Monday morning for the investigation.

Around the same time, police say they responded to another shooting call on an undetermined interstate. A Virginia Beach man in a black Acura was fired upon, and he drove to his home in Virginia Beach after injuring his leg, police say.

Police say at this time the incidents don’t appear to be connected and there’s no threat to the public.

Anyone who might have information in either case is asked to call Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

