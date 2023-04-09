VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is investigating a narcotic exposure that happened Sunday morning.
The exposure happened at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
VBSO tweeted at 11:29 a.m. that two inmates and two deputies received treatment at the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital due to the exposure. Everyone involved is expected to be ok.
All on-site inmate visitation is canceled Sunday, April 9 due to the exposure investigation, VBSO says.
Visitation will resume as normal on April 10.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.