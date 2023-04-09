VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is investigating a narcotic exposure that happened Sunday morning.

The exposure happened at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.

VBSO tweeted at 11:29 a.m. that two inmates and two deputies received treatment at the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital due to the exposure. Everyone involved is expected to be ok.

All on-site inmate visitation is canceled Sunday, April 9 due to the exposure investigation, VBSO says.

Visitation will resume as normal on April 10.