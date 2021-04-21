2 injured following multi-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say at least two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Stumpy Lake area of Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Indian River Road and Chesterbrook Drive just before 4 p.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., one of the drivers, who was entrapped inside the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries is still unknown.

The second driver was evaluated on the scene and refused treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were other injuries reported.

