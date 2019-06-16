Man dies after stabbing incident in Lynnhaven area of Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a stabbing incident in the Lynnhaven area Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened just before noon in the 300 block of Reflections Drive, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Officers found a man at the scene with a stab wound in his torso. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The man’s family tells 10 On Your Side that he died from his injuries.

Another person was taken to the hospital with a minor cut, police say.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are still investigating.

Neighbor Jordan Lightbody tells 10 On Your Side he saw the man after he was stabbed and did what he could to help him.

“He stumbled through the breezeway made his way up the sidewalk and he was reaching out for help. And then he got towards here and no one helped him. So right here you can see blood on the trees, he just laid down right here and this is where I came to meet him with the towel,” Lightbody said.

Lightbody says the whole encounter lasted about five minutes.

“Honestly it was just a worrying scene, you know, he was in and out of it. Just tried to keep pressure, keep on pumping cause a few times he went in and out, but it was troubling,” said Lightbody, describing the moments he waited with the victim until medics arrived.

The victim’s family did not want to reveal his identity, but they tell 10 On Your Side he was a wonderful person who was working to get his GED.

Police later identified the man as 18-year-old Jaron Hassan Henderson.

Lightbody says he was not expecting the news of the man’s death. “It’s sad, but it goes to show it could be anybody’s day unfortunately. But hopefully people will just heed the warning, you know, be safe, do the right thing, treat others with respect and love. It’s not going to take care of everyone but it will most,” he explained.

Lightbody says he hopes, if anything, people can learn from this incident.

“Unfortunately if somebody’s life is still lost, I think it goes to show you that life is precious. We need to value someone else life just like it’s ours. To some people it sounds silly, and they’re selfish, but if we don’t do that, then what hope do we have?” he said.