VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people went to the hospital after a crash involving police in Virginia Beach.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Edinburgh Drive near Little Neck Road.

According to Virginia Beach Police, both people taken to the hospital are expected to recover.

10 On Your Side is working to find out if an officer is one of the two people hurt.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest.